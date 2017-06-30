Joy Anna Duggar's Sister on Her Being 'Sort of Young' for Marriage at 19

Joy Anna Duggar's sister had pondered whether the 19-year-old "Counting On" television personality was too young to marry her childhood friend, Austin Forsyth.

TLC/DCLA photo of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on "Jill and Jessa: Counting On"

Before their three-month long engagement led to Joy officially marrying Austin last month, their "Counting On" show documented the family's reaction to the courtship. In a clip posted on the show's TLC network website this week, Jessa Seewald, mentioned how her sister, Joy Anna, was the youngest to go through the courting process.

"Joy is 19, so she's the youngest one of all of us girls so far to be in a courtship and now on the edge of an engagement," Jessa said in a camera interview. "I think it's sort of young."

However, Jessa also acknowledged her sister's maturity and the fact that she has known Austin for some time.

"... She's very mature for her age and they've known each other for a long time," Jessa said. "So I think she and Austin are ready for this next step whenever it comes about."

That next step came around when Austin got married to Joy Anna last month. Jessa and her family were on hand to support the union and shared some of the advice they gave the newlywed.

"My advice to her for marriage was just to enjoy being a couple. I know that they're super excited to be getting married and it's going to be amazing," Seewald told PEOPLE . They're perfect for each other."

While the Duggar family, who became popular on the hit TLC reality television show "19 Kids and Counting," has known Forsyth for some time it may have come as a surprise that he wanted to officially become a part of their family.

"I think two years ago we wouldn't have guessed this would be a thing. We've known Austin forever and we didn't see that happening," Jessa told PEOPLE. "Sometimes that's a crazy thing, because then you know all about him since he was a kid."

Still, their sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, insisted "Austin is great. We love him."