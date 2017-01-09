Joyce Meyer Celebrates 50 Years of Marriage With Husband Dave

Joyce Meyer and her husband, Dave, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

(Photo: Facebook/Joyce Meyer Ministries)Joyce and Dave Meyer celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, January 8, 2017.

"Out celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary with our children!" Meyer captioned a photo she posted on Facebook.

Dave is the vice president of Joyce Meyer Ministries and has worked in full-time ministry for nearly 30 years. Meyer has often said that without her husband's wisdom and stewardship in finance and administration, Joyce Meyer Ministries wouldn't be what it is today.

Last year, Meyer took part in a Love Your Spouse Facebook challenge where she revealed her love for her husband for seven days straight.

The Love Your Spouse challenge was created for married Facebook users to post one photo with their spouse each of the seven days to keep the celebration of love and traditional marriage alive.

On the first day Meyer revealed that no one had asked her to do the challenge, but in hopes of keeping love and marriage trending she wanted to join in by posting social media dedications to her husband in celebration of their union.

Forgiveness, emotional stability, loyalty and faithfulness are just a few of the characteristics Meyer listed to describe her husband in the first three days of her participation in the Love Your Spouse Facebook challenge.

Day 1: Dave is always willing to quickly forgive me when I have done something wrong toward him. Dave is very patient when I'm late. Dave picks up after himself, does the dishes at night, tells me to rest. He tells me every day he loves me. He hugs me and compliments me on my clothes or the way that I look. I never preach a message that he doesn't tell me, "That was a great message."

He is very stable emotionally, he is never, almost never grouchy, takes good care of himself physically. He's very protective of me. I always feel safe when I'm with Dave. In every situation in life, there's good things that people do and there's things that you don't like. And one of the ways that we can display love is by keeping a record of the good things and not keeping a record of the bad things. Love takes no account of the evil done to it. You know, we need to value other people. We need to be committed. Love is committed for the long haul.

Day 2: Dave is proud of me, and he's happy to be doing what he believes God has asked him to do. And I'll tell you one thing. My husband is a real man. He's a real man, because he's not threatened by letting his wife be all she can be.

Day 3: Dave is so faithful that he doesn't even really even look at other women. I mean, I've said to him sometimes, "Oh, isn't so and so pretty?" And he's like, "I don't know. I don't pay any attention to any women other than you."