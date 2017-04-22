Juicero Refund News: Full Refund Offered for Juicer in Next 30 Days

Silicon Valley gadget startup Juicero is offering a full refund to customers who want to return their Juicero juicer appliance within the next 30 days, regardless of when they bought the device. This offer comes on the heels of an article demonstrating that the Juicero packs containing pre-cut fruits and vegetables can be squeezed by hand.

(Photo: Juicero)A promo image of the Juicero raw cold-pressed juice system, with Juicero packs and Juicero juicer unit displayed, on their official website.

The Juicero device, an internet-connected appliance that squeezes single-serve packs of cut vegetables and fruits into juice, may turn out to be entirely unnecessary after all, a Bloomberg article pointed out earlier on Wednesday, April 19.

According to the news, investors were shocked to learn that Juicero bags can be squeezed by hand to yield almost the same amount of juice as the $400 juicer that the company is selling. In some cases, squeezing by hand was faster than using the device, even — casting doubt on whether the juicer is as useful as it claims.

On informal tests that Bloomberg reporters conducted, hand squeezing the packs yields 7.5 ounces of juice in about one and a half minute, compared to 8 ounces after two minutes when done using the machine.

While Juicero has yet to comment on the news, the company has offered a refund for the full price of the machine within the next 30 days, according to The Verge. Jeff Dunn, chief executive officer for the company, posted on Medium about the value of the device when it comes to daily reminders to drink the juice and keeping track of expiry dates. "The value of Juicero is more than a glass of cold-pressed juice. Much more," Dunn argued.

The company is still going ahead with the full refund, regardless. For the next 30 days from April 21, "if you send us your Press, we'll refund the money you paid for it. Period," Dunn posted.

More than $120 million in venture capital has gone into developing the juicer as well as the packs, according to Fortune.

Watch the video below on Bloomberg's investigation of Juicero's $400 juicer.