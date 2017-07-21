Julia Roberts' 'Homecoming' TV Series Gets Two-Season Pickup at Amazon

Julia Roberts is joining the TV bandwagon. Like many big-name Hollywood movie stars transitioning to the small screen, the "Pretty Woman" actress will lead her own TV series called "Homecoming" and Amazon just guaranteed the show for a two-season order.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Julia Roberts show on Amazon, called "Homecoming," has a guaranteed two-season deal.

"Homecoming" will be produced and directed by "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail. The show is based on the podcast series that delves into a secret government experiment and a soldier who is eager to go back to normal living.

Roberts will play a character who works in this secret facility under the Homecoming project. The rest of the show's cast, however, has yet to be announced.

Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac and David Schwimmer lent their voices to the podcast series which has recently started its second season. Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg created the show nearly a year ago and they will also serve as the writers for the TV adaptation.

Meanwhile. "Homecoming" is Roberts' second season-length TV project. In June, HBO made a deal with the Oscar-winning actress to develop "Today Will Be Different" into a limited series.

Roberts will play the lead role while also serving as the show's producer. "Today Will Be Different" is based on a book written by Maria Semple. It's about a woman named Eleanor Flood who wants to make a difference in her life. Unfortunately, things happen beyond her control.

Production for both "Homecoming" and "Today Will Be Different" will not reportedly come in conflict in terms of scheduling. But neither Amazon nor HBO has set their respective shows' premiere dates as of press time.

Roberts is not new to TV work though. Even as her Hollywood star shone brighter, the actress enlisted in special projects for television.

In 2014, Roberts did the HBO TV movie "The Normal Heart," which earned her two Emmy nominations. She also guest-starred on "Friends," "Law & Order" and "Murphy Brown."