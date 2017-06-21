'Jumanji 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Jack Black Hints Sequel's Tribute to Robin Williams

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" cast member Jack Black has recently revealed one of the important connections between the upcoming sequel and the original 1995 "Jumanji" film.

(Photo: Facebook/JumanjiMovie)Kevin Hart, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in a promotional poster for "Jumanji."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the sidelines of CineEurope in Barcelona, Black briefly discussed how the late actor Robin Williams, who was the main character in 1995's "Jumanji," will still play a role in the sequel, as the new film will be dedicating a tribute in his honor.

"We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death," Black said. "But while we're there, we find clues left behind by [Williams' character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It's like he's there helping us without actually being there."

The "School of Rock" star also revealed one of the main differences between the original film and "Welcome to the Jungle."

"[In the original] you never got to see the inside world," he explained. "But this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That's the coolest part of the film — we're able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

Aside from Black, the cast of the new "Jumanji" movie includes Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner. Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan will reportedly portray the "avatars" of the children who will actually be playing the Jumanji board game in the real world.

The upcoming installment to the fantasy-adventure film franchise is directed by Jake Kasdan, based on a screenplay written by Scott Rosenberg. Bad Robot executive producer Jeff Pinker is part of the film project as a consultant, with Mike Weber and Van Allsburg serving as executive producers. Also producing the movie are Matt Tolmach, William Teitler and Ted Field.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 20.