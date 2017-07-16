'Jurassic World 2' Premiere, Plot News: New Hybrid Species Could Be Introduced in Sequel; Howard Posts Emotional Goodbye

A new hybrid dinosaur could be introduced in the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Meanwhile, lead cast member Bryce Dallas Howard shared her emotional goodbye from film productions on social media.

Facebook/Jurassic World A new hybrid dinosaur might be featured in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

"Fallen Kingdom," the sequel to Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World," is being helmed by a new director, J.A. Bayona.

Trevorrow recently congratulated Bayona and his whole crew for wrapping up film productions by sharing a photo of the Spanish director on Twitter looking into the big mouth of an unidentified dinosaur.

The photo triggered speculations that a new hybrid dinosaur will be introduced in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Jurassic Outpost examined the dinosaur from Trevorrow's photo to identify whether it is indeed a new hybrid dinosaur. According to the publication, the said dinosaur has "Crocodilian like teeth" similar to the Indominus Rex — which was the hybrid dinosaur at the center of chaos in the first film.

The dinosaur in the photo also appears to have the same skin as the Indominus Rex, except that it has a darker color. Although the dinosaur appears huge on the photo, it is suspected that the featured species is only a little bigger than the Velociraptor.

Based on these details, the dinosaur in the photo appears to be a unique species, which indicates that it could be a new hybrid that will be introduced in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Howard, who plays Claire Dearing, shared a snapshot of her emotional goodbye to the cast of "Jurassic World."

On Instagram, she shared a photo of her hugging her co-star Chris Pratt with the caption, "Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii!"

However, it is not clear why the actress had such an emotional reaction to the film production wrapping up. Could it be the last sequel for "Jurassic World"? Or could Howard's last scene in the franchise be in "Fallen Kingdom"?

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is slated to premiere on June 22, 2018.