'Jurassic World 2' Release Date, Latest News: Colin Trevorrow Details Heavy Involvement in Film Sequel

Despite not serving as the director of "Jurassic World 2," filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has remained heavily involved with the sequel of the 2015 monster film he had helmed.

(Photo: Facebook/JurassicWorld)A promotional photo of the movie "Jurassic World 2."

While promoting his latest film, "The Book of Henry," Trevorrow discussed with Coming Soon about the upcoming sequel to "Jurassic World." During the interview, he revealed that he has been intimately involved with "Jurassic World 2" even though he is also preoccupied with "Star Wars: Episode IX."

The director mentioned that he wanted to be present for J.A. Bayona, the director of the next installment of the "Jurassic" film franchise, if there came a need for them to make any last-minute changes to the movie's script.

"Jurassic ended up taking up more time and attention than I expected just because I care about it so much," Trevorrow said. "I surprised myself by how much I wanted to be there for J.A. [Bayona], just as a writer."

"The Book of Henry" director continued, "I remember directing a Jurassic Park movie and how much I would have loved to have a writer to think about the dailies and wonder what alterations we could make that would make it that much more effective. I was there with him every day to try and provide something for him that I didn't have myself."

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Trevorrow, other than discussing the difference in directing styles between him and Bayona, also said that "Jurassic World 2" will be "a better movie" than its predecessor.

Aside from Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to reprise their roles in the sequel, actors B.D. Wong and Jeff Goldblum will also be back. The movie will also feature several new cast members such as Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, and Geraldine Chaplin.

"Jurassic World 2" is set to arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018.