'Jurassic World 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Sequel Better Than Original, Says Former Director

Colin Trevorrow may have his hands full these days as the director seems to be all over the place. From directing "The Book of Henry" to developing his future project, "Star Wars: Episode IX," Trevorrow is definitely a busy man. While promoting his current film, the director talked about "Jurassic World 2" and how it has been developing so far.

Facebook/JurassicWorld A promotional photo of the movie "Jurassic World 2."

Colin Trevorrow spoke to Screenrant not too long ago to promote "The Book of Henry." Aside from the film, the interview also talked about "Jurassic World 2." The director previously helmed one of the highest grossing movies of all time, "Jurassic World," and was asked about his thoughts on passing the franchise to the sequel's director, J.A. Bayona.

"He is a different director but it's interesting, we have so many similar instincts as far as suspense and family and fears of childhood and the perspective that we want to tell the story from that even though I wrote the film, it's J.A.'s movie from start to finish," he said.

Trevorrow revealed his excitement for the upcoming movie and even said that "Jurassic World 2" will be better than the first movie.

"I'm going to be the hype man for this movie, I think it's going to be a better movie – sorry," he said.

Despite not directing "Jurassic World 2," Trevorrow is still in charge of the movie's screenplay. He told Comingsoon.net that he didn't suspect that the sequel would exceed his expectations in terms of attention and time.

"I surprised myself by how much I wanted to be there for J.A. [Bayona], just as a writer," Trevorrow said.

He shared that he makes sure that he is with Bayona every step of the way and help with whatever else could be done or added. He said that he wanted to provide support for Bayona that he didn't have when he was directing the first "Jurrasic World" movie.

Trevorrow mentioned that "Jurassic World 2" is collaborative work between him, Bayona, producer Frank Marshall and the series' founding director, Steven Spielberg.