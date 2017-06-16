'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' News, Release Date: First Poster, Tagline Revealed

"Jurassic World 2" now officially has a title. Accompanied by a poster reveal, the upcoming sequel is called "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The announcement was made on various social media platforms of the film. It was also shared by the movie's two lead stars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Along with the title and poster, the tagline for the upcoming film has also been revealed: "Life finds a way."

The tagline may ring a bell to a lot of people, especially those who have seen the original 1993 film, "Jurassic Park." The line was delivered by Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, who is coincidentally reprising his role in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Goldblum previously teased his involvement in the sequel. The 64-year-old actor also shared that he was looking forward to working with director J.A. Bayona, who is helming the movie.

"I like my character. I think my character is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking," Goldblum told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor also revealed that the upcoming film will explore "serious issues of greed" as well as "the marvels of science and reason and the very fascinating point at which our species finds itself both in real life and in this imaginary world too."

The reveal was made exactly one year prior to the film's release. Before it was posted on social media, producer Frank Marshall teased "big news" was coming via his Twitter account. It was accompanied by a photo of Marshall on set in Hawaii.

The sequel was initially filming in London, but production in that location has already wrapped. Howard has been sharing behind-the-scene photos on her Instagram page.

It has been said that the "Jurassic World" sequel will be darker than its predecessor. Fans should also prepare themselves for the unexpected.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will premiere in U.S. theaters on June 22, 2018.