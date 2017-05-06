'Justice League' Film News, Spoilers: Lego Version of Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf Previewed

"Justice League" does not premiere until later this year, but fans may have just gotten a first look at the antagonist of the film, Steppenwolf, thanks to the Lego version of the villain.

'Justice League' hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

The Lego version of Steppenwolf does not really give fans a lot to go on, but it still provides a basic idea of what the character will look like. It is important to keep in mind, however, that Steppenwolf has appeared before in a "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" deleted scene. And if the Steppenwolf that will be featured in "Justice League" is anything like the one in the deleted scene or the Lego version, then fans are definitely in for a disturbing creature.

For those who are unaware, Steppenwolf works for Darkseid but that does not mean that he is completely loyal to the supervillain. In fact, Ciaran Hinds, who plays Steppenwolf, revealed in an interview with The Independent earlier this year that his character wants to break free from Darkseid.

"He's old, tired, still trying to get out of his own enslavement to Darkseid, [but] he has to keep on this line to try and take over worlds," Hinds said.

Hinds donned a motion capture suit for his performance as Steppenwolf. He is also well-known for his role as Aberforth Dumbledore in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" and Mance Rayder on "Game of Thrones."

An extended trailer for "Justice League" was showcased at CinemaCon earlier this year. It remains to be seen when Warner Bros. will release the extended trailer for everyone else to watch, but fans are surely holding out hope that it will be sometime soon. It can be recalled that the first trailer has already been released, and while Henry Cavill's Superman was left out of it, there is no doubt that he will be featured in "Justice League." Superman is also included in the Lego merchandise in conjunction with the film.

