'Justice League' News: Henry Cavill Pokes Fun at Movie Trailer Without Superman

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial "Justice League" will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 17, 2017.

A trailer for the upcoming "Justice League" movie was recently released and Superman was not in it. So Henry Cavill, the actor who plays the Kryptonian hero, poked some fun at it.

The release of the "Justice League" trailer was one of the highlights of the 2017 San Diego Comic Con last week. The film holds the gathering of DC Comics superheroes including Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

After the SDCC 2017 release of the trailer, Cavill shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: "All in! Well, almost."

The trailer showed Aquaman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman and The Flash in action. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne was spotted in a quick moment where it looked like he was in deep thought while he stared at Superman's red cape.

Fans can recall that by the end of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," Superman had to sacrifice himself for the common good, and it gave the impression that the Man of Steel had died in the process.

However, that is unlikely the case. Superman is definitely part of the "Justice League" movie. But the mystery right now is how and when will the Kryptonian enter the plot, and how much is he going to contribute in defeating the movie's main villain, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

Also, in a sweet gesture, Momoa personally told a young Superman fan at SDCC 2017: "Hey, don't worry. He's still alive. Okay?"