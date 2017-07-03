'Justice League' Rumors: Movie to Showcase More of Wonder Woman's Newly Revealed God-Like Powers

Facebook/Zack Snyder It is suspected that "Justice League" will showcase more of Wonder Woman's newly discovered god-like powers.

With "Wonder Woman" revealing Diana/Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) new powers, it is now speculated that the upcoming "Justice League" movie will showcase more of the Amazonian warrior princess' god-like abilities.

After a month in the theaters, "Wonder Woman" now holds the record for being the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie, beating the former leader, last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Based on the records of Box Office Mojo, "Wonder Woman" has already made more than $700 million for its global gross as of this writing, proving that it is, indeed, a box-office might.

Because of the popularity of the movie and the DC female superhero character, some believe that the upcoming "Justice League" movie will bank more on Diana. While DC has already dismissed the speculations on the female superhero character possibly getting more exposure in the movie after "Wonder Woman's" box-office success, it is now suspected that "Justice League," where Diana will appear once again later this year, will, at least, explore more of her new powers revealed in the current blockbuster.

For the longest time, Wonder Woman is known for her ability to deflect bullets other than her Amazonian strength. However, the current "Wonder Woman" movie reveals that there is more to Diana other than those powers fans have long been familiar with. While she still deflects bullets, the movie also shows that she can, likewise, use her powerful and magical bracelets to absorb and emit energy. Additonally, Diana's battle with Ares (David Thewlis) also shows that she can create an invisible and powerful energy field that can even disintegrate metals that come in contact with it.

With the "Wonder Woman" movie adapting the recent origin story of the Amazon warrior princess in the comic books, wherein she is depicted as the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta rather than a clay sculpture that came to life, there is no denying that Diana, indeed, possesses god-like powers. As the earlier part of "Justice League" is expected to be devoid of Superman (Henry Cavill) as he died in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and is unlikely to re-appear early in "Justice League," it is said that Wonder Woman will be the strongest member of the league who can go against the movie's villain, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Will "Justice League" continue to showcase more of Wonder Woman's new powers?

Find out when "Justice League" arrives on Nov. 17.