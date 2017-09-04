'Justice League' Updates: Forming the League to Have Some Dramas, Reveals Ben Affleck

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" hits the theaters this November 17

While "Justice League" is expected to gather DC's mightiest superheroes as a team to battle the movie's big, bad, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), assembling the league of superheroes will not be a walk in the park.

It's already a known fact that "Justice League" will gather Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) together to face a cosmic superpower who intends to invade earth in the wake of Superman's (Henry Cavill) absence after he died in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." While it's already public knowledge that Superman will eventually return alive and increase the chances of the league's victory against Steppenwolf, Affleck has hinted that forming the league of superheroes will not be an easy task.

"This is a step in evolution to bring together all of these characters who have had their origins. It's about multilateralism, and it's about hope and about working together and the kind of conflicts of trying to work together with others. Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together. It's very different from the tenor of the last movie and there's also more room for humor," Affleck told People recently at the annual Fall Movie Preview.

As the first ever trailer of "Justice League" released at last year's SDCC (San Diego Comic Con) featured Bruce Wayne/Batman having a rough exchange with Arthur Curry/Aquaman, with the Dark Knight's alter-ego eventually admitting to Diana/Wonder Woman that he refused to be a part of the league, it is now suspected that the King of the Atlantis will be the most difficult to convince to join the other superheroes in the league.

While the most recent trailer of "Justice League" shows that Aquaman has eventually agreed to be part of the team as he shows his demigod action moves while battling Steppenwolf's paredemons, nobody outside the production knows how he finally arrived at such a decision.

How difficult is it for Batman and Wonder Woman to form the league of superheroes? What drama will ensue in the process?

Find out when "Justice League" hits the theaters this November 17.