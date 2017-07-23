Justin Bieber News: Artist Banned From Performing in China Because of 'Bad Behavior'

Justin Bieber has been banned by China to perform in Beijing because of his bad behavior.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The Beijing government has banned Justin Bieber because of bad behavior.

According to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, the Canadian singer and songwriter is not allowed to visit the capital of China because of his misconduct.

"His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment," said the statement, as translated by CNN.

The announcement continued that it is "inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors," since they are trying to "regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment."

The ban will affect Bieber's Purpose World Tour, which has scheduled dates in Asia including Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, India and China. But because of the ban, Bieber will have to cancel his scheduled stop in Beijing.

Bieber's schedule in Shanghai might also be affected because of Beijing's decision to ban the artist. An official from the Shanghai cultural authority, which approves concerts in the city, said that they will likely cancel Bieber's visit into the city as well because of his ban in Beijing.

A Chinese ticketing website selling tickets to Bieber's Purpose World Tour in Beijing and Shanghai said that they were not aware yet of the capital government's decision to ban the artist. But the staff from the site assured that there will be a full refund if the concert will not push through in China.

Beijing's decision to ban the Canadian music artist may come as no surprise because Bieber has been known for several controversies surrounding his behavior. Aside from treating some of his fans poorly, Bieber also pleaded guilty to illegal street racing. He also received backlash for not knowing the Spanish lyrics to his most recent hit, "Descpacito."