Justin Bieber News: Music Star Doesn't Listen To Songs From Selena Gomez's New Beau The Weeknd

It is once again a small world for the music stars in Hollywood. Recently, pop superstar Justin Bieber tells TMZ he cannot listen to the music of The Weeknd, Selena Gomez's new boyfriend.

REUTERS / Danny Moloshok Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011.

TMZ caught up with Bieber last Friday night after a night out with his friends at Delilah in West Hollywood. When asked if he could listen to a song from The Weeknd, Bieber let out a laugh before answering, "H*** no! I can't listen to a Weeknd song."

When asked why he was not into the music of The Weeknd, the music star simply said, "That s***'s wack."

The same TMZ report noted that Bieber's reaction was expected, considering that he and Gomez had been in a relationship for years.

However, Gomez definitely does not agree with Bieber as the "Hands To Myself" singer was recently spotted all smiles while photographed listening to her new beau's latest album "Starboy."

It can be recalled that Gomez and The Weeknd were caught on camera sharing a kiss outside a restaurant in Los Angeles after an apparent date earlier this month. While the couple is yet to announce or verbally confirm their relationship, it is not hard to believe that actions speak louder in this situation.

E! News reported that a source testified that the kiss was after a sweet date night in Giorgio Baldi, saying: "They were there for three hours! Just the two of them. They came out and were so happy."

Gomez, just like her BFF Taylor Swift, is known to be close to several supermodels like Bella Hadid, who happens to be The Weeknd's ex. And that's where the complication sets in. To some fans, it was a major break of the girl squad code while others argue that there was nothing wrong with Gomez's move considering The Weeknd and Hadid called it quits back in November 2016.

But it seems like Hadid is not a fan of the budding relationship after she reportedly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram shortly after the paparazzi photos of the latter's kiss with the "Starboy" singer spread.