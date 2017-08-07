Justin Bieber News: Singer Admits Desire for Sustainable Spiritual Life Reason for World Tour Cancellation

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Singer Justin Bieber has recently admitted that he wants to strengthen his spiritual life.

After it was alleged earlier that his decision to cancel the remainder of his world tour is because he wants to focus on his spiritual growth, Justin Bieber has finally confirmed that it is really the case.

In a recent Instagram post, Bieber finally spoke up on why he canceled the last 14 shows of his "Purpose" world tour that kicked off in 2015. In the said lengthy post, the singing superstar revealed that, while he wants to have a sustainable career, he also wants to have a sustainable spiritual life, hence, the decision to cancel the rest of his "Purpose" world tour.

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," goes a portion of Bieber's lengthy letter uploaded on his Instagram account.

In the same Instagram post, Bieber also admitted some past mistakes, such as allowing broken relationships to dictate his actions toward other people, and letting fear, jealousy, and bitterness control his life. However, he is grateful for people who have been there to guide and help him to build his character and remind him of what he wants to be.

"I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I've learned the more you appreciate your calling, the more you want to protect your calling," Bieber said.

Bieber has been known to have a close friendship with Hillsong Church Pastor Carl Lentz. Upon the announcement of Bieber's cancellation of the rest of his "Purpose" world tour, many then speculated that it had something to do with Bieber's desire to strengthen his spirituality. However, according to a report of TMZ prior to Bieber's Instagram post, Lentz had nothing to do with Bieber's decision.