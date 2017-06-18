Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel News: Power Couple Exchange Sweet Messages

The recently celebrated Father's Day 2017 had Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel gushing over each other as they shared sweet messages on their respective social media accounts to thank each other.

Facebook/Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel posted sweet messages for each other last Father's Day.

While Father's Day is celebrated to honor fathers from around the globe, Timberlake took the chance to let the world know how lucky he is to have married Biel, with whom he shares a two-year old son, Silas. According to reports, the former NSYNC member took to Instagram how blessed he is with Biel and their son in his life, referring to them as his angels.

These 2 angels... The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Timberlake's Instagram post, though, which was a collage of photos of Biel and Silas, was in response to his wife's prior Instagram post, honoring and thanking him on her Father's Day post.

"To all the dads out there, including mine, who selflessly give their time and love to their families, I appreciate and salute you. And to my beloved husband, my adventure companion, my road dog, who works tirelessly for THIS family and gives of himself energetically and spiritually every day, I am eternally grateful for you and your love. As Silas likes to say, 'you are so much cool.' I love you to the moon and back. Your adoring wife, Me," Biel wrote as a caption to the photo she posted, a collage of her pictures with Timberlake and Silas.

Timberlake and Biel first met in 2007 and developed a whirlwind romance from then on. While they separated in 2011, they decided to give their relationship another try until they finally agreed to elevate the status of their relationship. After years of being boyfriend-girlfriend, the two finally tied the knot in in a dream wedding at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy on Oct. 9, 2012.

Despite the strong relationship they have, Timberlake and Biel were once a subject of separation rumors. However, it turned out that the separation talks were nothing but rumors after all.