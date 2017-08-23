Kailyn Lowry Confirmed to Appear on 'Marriage Boot Camp'

(Photo: Facebook/TeenMom2) The image features "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have signed on to appear on WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp."

Although the "Teen Mom 2" couple already confirmed their plans of having a divorce, viewers will soon see them try to mend their relationship. A source told Radar Online that Marroquin is the one who is secretly hoping to save their marriage. Unfortunately, Lowry does not feel the same since another insider claimed that the reality star has no interest in rekindling her relationship with Marroquin.

While Lowry and Marroquin were unsuccessful with saving their relationship, the source said they had no regrets about the TV appearance. "It was a great experience," added the insider. "They learned a lot of tools."

Meanwhile, Monday's "Teen Mom 2" episode saw Lowry deal with a heartbreaking betrayal. While having a conversation with a friend, Lowry said co-star Jenelle Evans congratulated her about her pregnancy via Twitter, even though Lowry has not even announced it yet.

"I'm afraid of not having control of my own story, my own life," the 25-year-old shared. "I got online, I was ready to announce my own pregnancy and Jenelle had leaked it."

Evans later tweeted at Lowry and said Marroquin was the one who leaked the pregnancy news. Marroquin took to Instagram on Monday to explain his side of the story. In a lengthy post, Marroquin said he and Lowry are now in good terms and denied Evans' allegations against him. He also clarified that the man in the photo of him allegedly cheating is not really him.

Earlier this month, Lowry gave birth to her third baby with Chris Lopez. She also has a seven-year-old son named Isaac with Jo Rivera and a three-year-old son, Lincoln, with, Marroquin.

The 11th season of "Marriage Boot Camp" premieres Oct. 2017 on WE tv. An exact release date has yet to be announced by the network.