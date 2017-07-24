'Kakegurui' Episode 5 Spoilers: Debt Exchange Games Continue; Can Mary and Yumeko Win Their Lives Back?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new Japanese anime series "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)" based on the manga series of the same name written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

Former rivals Yumeko and Mary have teamed up to try and get their house pet status revoked. Will they finally be able to get their lives back on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Kakegurui (Compulsive Gambler)"?

After amassing a debt of 310 million yen, transfer student Yumeko got a taste of bullying from her fellow students at the prestigious Hyakkou Private Academy. Although she did not seem fazed by this at all, her companion, Suzui, was up to his neck with worry about how he could possibly help improve Yumeko's status.

Luckily, the student council has come up with the Debt Exchange Games, wherein four students will be paired up in a game that can ultimately change their fates. The person who wins will get the lowest amount owed, and the one who loses will get the highest. In other words, debts will change hands among the four players depending on how well they fare in the game.

And Yumeko and Mary's team up has already unexpectedly worked in their favor. This has, however, also upset Kiwatari from Camelia Class, who was just there to see house pets crash and burn. But in the preview for the next episode, it seems that his luck has already run out.

Yumeko and Mary will continue to work together to win the game and get the better deal out of it. Mary is more than desperate to revoke her house pet status and does not seem to be strong enough to handle any more of it following this game.

But what kind of deal has Yumeko and Mary agreed on? Will this affect whoever wins first place between them? Or does each other's victory still depend on their own personal skills? Can the two of them really succeed in regaining their lives back? Or will one of them be stuck with the Life Schedule mapped out by the student council?

Kakegurui airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Saturdays late night at 2:38 a.m. on MBS. Other airing schedules and networks can be found on the series' official website.