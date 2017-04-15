Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: 'Big Bang Theory' Actress Subtly Denies Pregnancy Rumors

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has been the subject of circulating rumors that say she is pregnant with boyfriend Karl Cook's child. She has recently responded to the issue in a very subtle manner.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniActress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013.

In 2016, Cuoco confirmed to the public that she was dating the 26-year-old equestrian athlete. And now, a year after, the actress has also become the topic of pregnancy and engagement rumors.

The timing of which she indirectly dismissed the said rumors and mentioned having "baby fever" was pretty perfect. Recently, Cuoco was spotted at the launch of a children's garments collection called Little Moon Society, which was created by one of her close friends, Haylie Duff.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Cuoco jokingly said: "Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird? In the largest size possible? It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everyone is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to."

But the apparent swipe at the pregnancy rumors came when she said, "Yeah, I've got dogs."

Apart from the pregnancy rumor, Cuoco has also been recurringly speculated to be already engaged to Cook. Some fans reportedly spotted Cuoco wearing a ring - which was quickly assumed to be a symbol of her engagement - in one of her Instagram posts. However, the actress has repeatedly denied the issue.