Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: 'Big Bang Theory' Actress Subtly Denies Pregnancy Rumors
"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has been the subject of circulating rumors that say she is pregnant with boyfriend Karl Cook's child. She has recently responded to the issue in a very subtle manner.
In 2016, Cuoco confirmed to the public that she was dating the 26-year-old equestrian athlete. And now, a year after, the actress has also become the topic of pregnancy and engagement rumors.
The timing of which she indirectly dismissed the said rumors and mentioned having "baby fever" was pretty perfect. Recently, Cuoco was spotted at the launch of a children's garments collection called Little Moon Society, which was created by one of her close friends, Haylie Duff.
Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Cuoco jokingly said: "Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird? In the largest size possible? It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everyone is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to."
But the apparent swipe at the pregnancy rumors came when she said, "Yeah, I've got dogs."
Apart from the pregnancy rumor, Cuoco has also been recurringly speculated to be already engaged to Cook. Some fans reportedly spotted Cuoco wearing a ring - which was quickly assumed to be a symbol of her engagement - in one of her Instagram posts. However, the actress has repeatedly denied the issue.
Just over a week ago, Cuoco shared that she visited the hometown of her "The Big Bang Theory" character, Penny, in Nebraska to spend time with Cook. She was also able to watch the Féderation Equestre' Internationale's World Cup Jumping and Dressage Finals.
Back when their relationship was still relatively new, Cuoco happily told PEOPLE that they were off to a good start as they share "new, exciting adventures." The actress said: "It's funny, he's either the one riding or it's me, so we're rarely doing it together. But recently we did go on a little trail ride date. It was adorable. We hadn't really done that yet. One is usually cheering for the other so that was kind of cute to go out together. We totally held hands. It was very dorky!"