'Karate Kid' Sequel Reunites Original Stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka

More than 30 years since the film classic "Karate Kid" hit theaters, a sequel, currently dubbed as "Cobra Kai," will be launched on YouTube Red sometime in 2018.

Events are set 30 years from the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament wherein Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) defeated Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). In the sequel, the latter will reopen the Cobra Kai dojo and will reignite his rivalry with the now successful LaRusso.

At this point in his life, Mr. Miyagi's former pupil is struggling to maintain balance in his life. Pat Morita, who played the wise old man, passed away in 2005.

"The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. 'The Karate Kid' became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today," Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, stated.

As for the change in title, Daniels said that they opted to use "Cobra Kai," as it will not focus solely on the Karate Kid's story. It will now also delve into the life of Johnny.

Speaking at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Macchio told attendees that "the humor comes from two guys, who at 50 years old, still have an ax to grind. He continued, Johnny "just can't let go; he's still a teenager at heart."

Furthermore, she said that they are thrilled to team up with Sony TV, Overbook, and the writing team that includes Josh Herald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

"Cobra Kai" will come in the form of a 10-episode half-hour comedy. After a competitive bidding process, which included Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and AMC, YouTube Red managed to nab the series.