Kaspersky Lab Releases Free Antivirus Software for Computers Worldwide

Kaspersky Lab has recently launched free antivirus software that will be available for computers worldwide.

The major freebie is part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Russian cybersecurity company.

In an official statement, Kaspersky said they have been "working on this release for a good year-and-a-half" before they were able to finalize the contents of the "completely free-of-charge" antivirus software.

The software, which is named Kaspersky Free, will have basic security and performance optimization features. Like other free software programs, there are "extra features" that will remain restricted to premium subscribers.

The paid version of Kaspersky's antivirus software will exclusively have privacy and identity protection, online banking security, parental control and technical support features.

However, "the roll-out won't be fully global instantaneously," according to Kaspersky. There will be four waves of release in the next four months, where the first - which happened on July 25 - made the antivirus available in the United States, Canada, and most Asia Pacific countries.

In September, the software will be available in countries such as India, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and the Latin American region. Computers users in Europe, Japan, and South Korea can start downloading the free antivirus in October, while those in Vietnam and Thailand will get their copy in November.

The Kaspersky Free antivirus software was first released in the company's homeland, Russia, and its neighboring regions such as Ukraine and Belarus. It was also released earlier in China, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

Antivirus computer programs normally do not come with a cheap price tag and Kaspersky Lab knows it. They recognize that many users "don't have the ~$50 to spend on premium protection."

So instead of depending on typical free antivirus versions that the company says "have more holes than Swiss cheese for malware to slip through" or the built-in Windows Defender on Windows 10, Kaspersky Lab offers their free antivirus software.

The company also explained: "An increase in the number of installations of Kaspersky Free will positively affect the quality of protection of all users, since the big-data-bases will have more numbers to work with to better hone the machine learning."

Thus, releasing the Kaspersky Lab free antivirus software worldwide will work in favor of the company and on the user's end.