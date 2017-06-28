Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife Dating News: Source Describes Couple as 'Totally Smitten' With Each Other

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife are back on the showbiz news circuit as they were again spotted being close and cuddly with each other. The pair were seen at the Sherman Oaks Galleria in California as they put on a public display of affection.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniKate Beckinsale poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

The new couple seems to be really into each other as they were seen at in Sherman Oaks, California on Sunday, June 25. The pair did not seem to mind the attention the least bit as the two took pictures of themselves together before going to a movie, according to ET Online.

A source in the vicinity revealed the details of Beckinsale's date with her new 21-year-old boyfriend. "Kate was really happy. She looked completely smitten with Matt," the witness confided.

"Kate was always touching him the entire time they were waiting for the car at the valet. They were also holding each other as they rode on the escalator. Kate was kissing him. They were super affectionate." the source added. Rife later reportedly drove the 43-year-old actress home.

It sounds like the pair had a really good time together, a fact that the couple had little trouble showing off. Another source who claims to be close to the two confirmed just as much.

"Kate and Matt are totally smitten with each other. They're happy that the news is out that they are together and they don't have to sneak around anymore," the insider revealed.

The new couple seems to be having fun in their relationship, despite the age difference between them. The insider explained that "Matt is very mature for his age and wise beyond his years," as quoted by the International Business Times.

Beckinsale's family and friends are likewise impressed with Matt Rife, the insider revealed. Aside from being a guy who's been making the actress happy, her entire family also thinks that he is "the nicest and most lovely person," the source added.