Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Royal Couple Brings Children on Upcoming European Tour

REUTERS/Chris Jelf Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015, and handed out by Kensington Palace December 18, 2015.

Kensington Palace recently confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to bring their two children with them to an upcoming series of visits to Poland and Germany.

In a statement, it was announced that the royal family was "delighted with the exciting and varied programme" set up for the tour. The state visits will be done upon the request of the British Foreign Office and is believed to be a step in making sure that the international ties of the United Kingdom among other European states remain strong despite the 2016 Brexit.

"They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week," the statement added.

The five-day tour will start on July 17 with a visit to Warsaw, Poland, where they will be welcomed by President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Meanwhile, Hamburg, Germany, on July 21 will be the last stop on their trip where they are scheduled to go to the Maritime Museum, listen to a performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra, and tour Airbus' base.

The official statement also said: "They look forward to a busy and impactful tour, and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people - such important friends of the United Kingdom - as a family."

For the meantime, this might be the last state tour that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte on as the children are about to start going to school. In September, Prince George - who will turn four years old this month - will be enrolled in Thomas's Battersea school in London while Princess Charlotte will start attending nursery as well, according to the Express.

This is not the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte were brought along in their parents' official state visits. Last year, the children were also with the Duke and Duchess when they went on a tour in western Canada for a week.