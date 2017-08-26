Kate Middleton Rushed to Hospital; Duchess of Cambridge Expecting Third Child?

Kate Middleton was reportedly rushed to King Edward VII Hospital last week for an unknown reason, sources claimed.

Reuters/Alan Davidson/Pool Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meets with the cast and crew of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" before the world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain. October 26, 2015

According to Yahoo, the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital and was released the following day. While the Duchess was in the hospital, her mother, Carole Middleton, helped take care of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Edward VII Hospital is the same place Middleton was admitted to when she was experiencing morning sickness while she was pregnant with Prince George in December 2012. At that time, Middleton stayed in the hospital for three days.

Rumors of Kate Middleton and Prince William having a third baby resurfaced in July when the royal couple made an official visit to Poland. Upon their arrival, the royal family received a warm greeting from fans.

Duchess Catherine also received gifts of cuddly toys for infants in Poland. As she said thank you to supporters, Kate then turned to Prince William and joked, "We will just have to have more babies," The Daily Mail reported.

According to The Telegraph, Kate Middleton allegedly told friends that she would like to have at least three children to give them the kind of childhood and upbringing she shared with her siblings, Pippa and James.

While Kate is reportedly keen on having a third baby, William is reportedly happy with having just two kids.

"When I spoke to Kate at a reception about 18 months ago, she joked, 'If I got pregnant again now, I think William would be out the door!'" royal biographer Phil Dampier told Life & Style.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born two years apart, and it's already been two years since Middleton gave birth to her first daughter. Many are speculating that the 35-year-old would be announcing her pregnancy soon.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton joined the rest of the royal family for their annual summer trip to Balmoral, the 50,000-acre estate in the Scottish Highlands, Elle reported.