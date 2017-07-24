'Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu' Episode 5 Spoilers: Tsurumaru Arrives; Is He in for the Long Haul?

Tokyo MX Official Site Promotional image for the new action-fantasy anime series, “Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu” based on the video game of the same name.

Just when it seemed that all hope was lost, a new ally has arrived in the form of the white-haired Touken Danshi, Tsurumaru. What new dynamics will he be bringing to the team on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu"?

The Time Retrograde Army was at it again in the previous episode, aiming to interfere with an important negotiation that helped shape Japan's history. It was for this reason that the Second Unit was sent to 1868 and entrusted to stop the Army's plans at all cost.

At this point in time, the Meiji Emperor has just ascended the throne, heralding the impending end of the Tokugawa Government. Negotiations between Saigo Takamori and Katsu Kaishu were also about to commence. These negotiations would ultimately lead to the surrender of Edo Castle to the anti-government forces, thereby restoring power to the Meiji Emperor.

The Army aimed to put a stop to these negotiations by firing cannons directly at the meeting place. Kanesada and Mutsunokami quickly figured out that should the meeting blew up, it would undoubtedly lead to a fiery war that could burn the entire Edo to the ground. Thankfully, Yagen was onboard to stop them, with Tsurumaru appearing soon after.

Will the combined forces of Yagen and Tsurumaru be enough to defeat the Time Retrograde Army and put a stop to their plans of messing with this particular part of Japanese history? Will Kanesada and Mutsunokami, who have managed to find a boat, make it in time to lend some much-needed assistance?

More importantly, how will Tsurumaru's arrival affect the Second Unit's ongoing mission? What has made him come to their aid in the first place? Will he be staying with the team for good, or could he have a specific mission at this particular timeline?

"Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. More airing schedules in other networks are available on the series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.