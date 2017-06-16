Katy Perry Says Church Should Judge Less, Tell People 'Come Just As You Are'; Praises Crystal Lewis as Her 'Madonna'

Katy Perry recently revealed that she feels judged by the church and wished people would tell her "come just as you are," as her favorite worship song says.

(Photo: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK)Katy Perry

During a live therapy session on Saturday with Siri Singh from the Viceland series, "The Therapist," Perry opened up about her struggles with her public persona as Katy Perry, God helping her when she had suicidal thoughts and her love for Crystal Lewis' song "Come Just as You Are" while feeling ostracized by the church.

"If you didn't believe the way that you were told to believe then you were not a part of the conversation," Perry said when talking about her Christian upbringing in the church.

During the revealing sit-down, she said she and her parents, who are traveling Pentecostal ministers, are currently in therapy together. She teared up when recalling that she was shielded from a lot in her childhood because of her religious upbringing.

"I loved learning even in church. My mom and I we have such a great relationship and I used to sing this song in church called 'Come as You Are' by Crystal Lewis, who I love," she added.

"I feel like sometimes the church does more judging than loving and that's why it doesn't feel safe for me sometimes," Perry continued. "And like if I was to come as I am, how would I be accepted? Because this is who I am or this is who I'm developing into."

The megastar admitted that she too has been judgmental toward others but is giving that up and is hoping the Church would be, "less judgment[al], more compassionate, more come as you are."

The "Firework" singer launched a marathon weekend of livestream events starting last Friday with the release her new album, Witness. Sharing her life with the public for three days, Perry is seen doing yoga, hosting dinner parties, sleeping, cooking, applying makeup and singing.

In another video released, Perry was recorded sleeping when a choir from her song "Pendulum" surprised the songstress by serenading her in her bedroom. After waking up to the songs "Firework" and "Pendulum," Perry eventually spots Christian artist Crystal Lewis as a part of the choir and becomes emotional.

She embraces Lewis several times and calls her "my favorite singer growing up," "my Madonna." She revealed that her favorite Lewis songs are "Come Just as You Are" and "People Get Ready (Jesus Is Coming)."

"Wait, I love you," she tells Lewis, who then encourages and praises Perry, telling her she is encouraged about where Perry is headed in this season in her life.

Although Perry often talks openly about resenting her upbringing, her weekend livestreams showed that Perry is trying to start anew. And although she and her parents "agree to disagree," she openly talked about her love for her family in several of her livestreams.