Katy Perry-Taylor Swift feud news: 'She started it,' says 'Firework' singer

Katy Perry has finally opened up about her feud with Taylor Swift.

There has been an ongoing feud between Perry and Swift since 2014, and the former finally spoke about it.

Perry guested at "The Late Late Show with James Corden" during the Carpool Karaoke segment. The late-night show host began by asking Perry about when she began experimenting on her looks and who her inspiration for the song "I Kissed a Girl" was.

Corden then brought up the "famous beef" between her and Swift.

Perry explained that it was Swift who began the feud between them but also added, "And it's time for her to finish it."

The "Bon Appetit" singer confirmed to Corden that it all started with an issue with their backing dancers on tour. Perry explained that the three backing dancers asked if they could go on tour with Swift.

Perry said that she allowed them to go on tour with Swift, but she reminded them that she would be going on a "record cycle" soon. If they wanted to go back on tour with her, the backing dancers should indicate a 30-day contingency in their contracts to make sure that they could return to Perry once her cycle started.

Perry said she informed the three backing dancers when she was about to go on the cycle. According to the artist, when they talked to Swift's management about going back to Perry, they were fired.

The "Hot n Cold" singer said that she tried to talk to Swift but she refused to open up to her. Instead, Swift wrote a song about her, which is titled "Bad Blood." Swift confirmed this when she went on an interview with Rolling Stone and described that it was about business and tours that caused the feud.

After explaining what happened, Perry admitted that she's ready for the feud to be over. However, she also pointed out that actions will garner reactions.

"There is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. ... It's all about karma, right?" Perry said.

When Corden asked if Perry was willing to let go of the beef between her and Swift if she got a text from the "Blank Space" artist that it's over, she answered, "100 percent."