Kawhi Leonard Injury News Update: MVP Finalist Still 'Questionable' for Game 3; Sidelined During Team Practice With Tim Duncan

San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard's appearance for Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors is still questionable. Meanwhile, he was reportedly still sidelined during team practice with Spurs alum Tim Duncan.

The Warriors lead the Western Conference Finals of the National Basketball Association 2017 Playoffs, 2-0.

Leonard in Game 3 Remains Questionable

The Spurs has officially put Leonard on a questionable status. He had to leave Game 1 at the third quarter — where the Spurs had been maintaining a commanding lead against the Warriors — after Zaza Pachulia stepped on his feet while preventing a shot. This caused Leonard another accident involving his sprained left ankle. He suffered the same injury during their penultimate game against the Houston Rockets at the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Leonard had reportedly been present — but still sidelined — during the team's Thursday practice and Friday workout. Local reports also shared that Duncan was brought in to help preparing the team for their next game. Photos show the Spurs alum working with LaMarcus Aldridge and Dewayne Dedmon.

Spurs, Warriors Prepare for the Worse

Addressing the media, both Leonard and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sounded uncertain about the player's return for Game 3. Leonard, who is undergoing a pregame evaluation on Saturday, said, "If I feel good, I'm going to play."

The playmaker remains hopeful that he could "be feeling way better" this Saturday, enouogh to join the team for Game 3.

Meanwhile, Coach Pop is focused on preparing the team for a game with or without Leonard saying: "Either he's gonna play or he's not. Everything else, you just work on what you want to work on."

As for the opposing team, the Warriors are preparing for the toughest scenario on their perspective — Leonard getting back to his feet. The Golden State players and acting head coach Mike Brown all agree that Leonard will likely play on Saturday.

"I'm 100 percent sure he's going to play. I haven't talked to anybody, but that's just my gut. It's Game 3 at home, and he's got a few days of rest on that ankle," Kevin Durant said after their team's Friday practice.

Leonard, Popovich are Finalists for Major Awards

On a good note, Leonard's consistent play and improvement have earned him a spot as one of the NBA 2016-17 Most Valuable Player finalists alongside Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook and Houston Rockets' James Harden.

Added to that, he is also a finalist for the Most Defensive Player of the Year award. Popovich, on the other hand, is one final contender for Coach of the Year award.

The NBA Awards happens on June 26.

Down by two games in a best-of-seven series, the Spurs will face Golden State on Saturday night, May 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN.