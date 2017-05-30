Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman News: Couple Shares Sweet Moment at Cannes Red Carpet

Happily married couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attended the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where the two were caught sharing an intimate moment on the red carpet.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniNicole Kidman and Keith Urban are known to have moments of PDA during their appearances.

Country musician Urban attended the 2017 Cannes Film Festival to support Kidman for a photo call for her latest film, "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," E! News reported.

Urban and Kidman, who have two daughters, will be celebrating their 11th anniversary soon. In all throughout their years as a couple, Urban and Kidman have been known to have public displays of affection (PDA). Their most recent one was at the red carpet at Cannes.

As seen in a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Urban kissed his wife's hand. Later, Urban placed a kiss on Kidman's cheek and whispered something to her, which made the Hollywood actress teary-eyed and looked back at her husband full of emotion.

Another one of their recent loving moments was when the two guested at "The Graham Norton Show."

Kidman was asked by the host about her scene with Colin Farrell in their upcoming movie, "The Beguiled." Kidman plays a headmistress while Farrell portrays a wounded Union soldier in the film.

The actress shared that the scene where she had to give Farrell a sponge bath took a whole day, but in comparison to their scenes in "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," she described them as "nothing."

Kidman then grew uncomfortable and said, "Can we move on? My husband is on the show!"

Later on, Urban shared that he already has something planned for Kidman's 50th birthday coming up.

"I got a lot of good stuff planned," Urban revealed. He added that his wife of more than 10 years can't handle surprises.

"I actually break out in a cold sore if I have a surprise," Kidman responded.