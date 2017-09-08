Keke Wyatt's Husband Asks for Prayer as Marital Woes Unfold Publicly

(Photo: Courtesy of Bounce TV) Actress and singer KeKe Wyatt to star on Bounce TV's "Saints & Sinners" on April 8-9, 2017.

Pregnant singer and actress Keke Wyatt's minister husband, Michael Jamar, says he is leaning on God and prayer amid reports that the couple is heading for a divorce.

Jamar spoke to The Jasmine Brand on Wednesday where he opened up about having faith in God for a healing to take place in his family.

"There is a healing that needs to take place and I have faith that it will happen. There is never a good time for a family to deal with harsh realities, but as long as we keep God first we have to know that our battle has already been won," he said. "Now, as our family deals with these realities I humbly ask that you please keep us lifted in prayer, and when you comment please keep our children in mind."

Wyatt first revealed her marital woes on Tuesday in an Instagram video that has since been removed. However, TMZ posted the video of the crying singer revealing that her husband asked for a divorce because she has been overly emotional while dealing with one of their eight children's leukemia diagnosis.

"When you're eight months pregnant and you got a child sick in and out of the hospital and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce because he says that you're an emotional wreck," Wyatt said in the video through tears. "He says that from the very beginning, 'you never trusted me' and all that kind of stuff... telling other women that we are getting a divorce."

The singer, who appeared on reality television shows like TV One's "R&B Divas: Atlanta," also publicly worked to fix some of the issues in her marriage on the WE tv show "Marriage Boot Camp" last year. After saying she is "so done" with Jamar on Tuesday, her husband detailed some of the issues in their seven-year marriage.

"I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior. A home should be a refuge of peace from the iniquity and harshness of the world," he told The Jasmine Brand. "Keke is much stronger than she gives herself credit for and she is a great mother."

Despite him calling for people to pray for the situation, Jamar said he was at a point of separating from his wife.

"For over seven years I have been Keke's husband, backbone, friend, confidant, and support system. I have loved, raised, supported, and cared for every child in our family (biological or not), including our son who is currently battling leukemia," he told The Jasmine Brand. "I will continue to be that person and do all of these things, but I will not be her husband."

Although they are struggling in their marriage, Jamar maintained that Wyatt is a great mother. Last April, Wyatt told The Christian Post that she was anointed for motherhood.

"I think I have an anointing on motherhood. I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it's a gift of mine," she said. "That's one of my many gifts [and] talents. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it's not really that hard."