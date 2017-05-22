Kelly Ripa Leaving 'Live?' Cutting Back to Only 3 Days a Week?

In the first half of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kelly Ripa has once again shortened her airtime on the show. Is Ripa preparing to leave the show and co-host Ryan Seacrest?

Facebook/LiveKellyandRyan "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

"Come this summer season, Kelly is only heading to be performing four shows a 7 days on Live — not even pre-taping Friday's display," reports reveal. "Ryan will be receiving visitor co-hosts and will have to be there on Fridays live in its place of performing a pre-tape on Thursdays of Friday shows."

Rumor has it there has been recent tension between the co-hosts. This, however, does not explain why Ripa is opting for less airtime. According to reports, the tension is caused by Seacrest's potential gig on "American Idol," as it will be revived by ABC. The actor might be back to host the show, and might have to leave "Live."

Ripa reportedly fears she will eventually be ditched by her partner again. Former co-host Michael Strahan who left the show to be on "Excellent Morning America" was the first person to do so. As soon as Seacrest signed on to "Live," Ripa reportedly severed ties with her former partner.

An insider tells Page Six that Ripa is displeased with the present situation because she does not want history to repeat. She would prefer Ryan to prioritize "Live" over "Idol," a show he has hosted from its first season to its last, season 15. With "Idol's" revival, Ripa seems to believe that her show is being diluted by the network.

Reports say that "Idol" was specifically revived by ABC so Seacrest could host it. "It's a no-brainer. He took the job [with ABC] for Idol and to host Live. It's the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over."

Ripa and Seacrest have yet to address the rumors; thus, fans should take the latest reports as speculation until proven otherwise.