Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin Dating Rumors: Relationship Is Reportedly 'Nothing Serious'

Kendall Jenner has a new man in her life, but it may only be temporary.

The 21-year-old model has been hanging out with Blake Griffin a lot as of late, having been spotted out together five times in a row. By the looks of things, they are enjoying spending time with each other.

However, a source recently revealed to PEOPLE that things may not stay that way for long. Jenner leads a busy life. Her work as a model takes her all around the world, and she usually does not stay put in one city for long periods of time.

"She's seeing Blake romantically. It's nothing serious. She has been in L.A. a lot lately, and is having fun," the source said. "Work will soon take over her life again, so who knows what will happen will Blake then. She is having fun right now and that's all that matters to her. She takes her career very seriously and that's her number one priority right now."

Judging by the source's words, it definitely seems like Jenner is the type of girl who puts her career first over her romantic relationships. But the NBA player is not the only man she has been linked to recently. Jenner was also rumored to be going out with rapper A$AP Rocky. However, it looks like none of the two relationships are very serious.

"Kendall is keeping her options open," the source said. "She's still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there's potential there."

Most recently, Jenner and Griffin were spotted soaking in the sun at the beach. Photos showed the pair taking and smiling. However, it also looked like they were not alone. Prior to their beach outing, the two were seen dining at Nobu Malibu and outside the Soho Beach House.

