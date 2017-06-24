Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett News: Can Hank Accept Kendra's Rekindling Relationship with Her Mother?

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and her husband Hank Baskett may not see each other eye-to-eye regarding the issue of forgiving her mother Patti Wilkinson for leaking private details about her in the past.

In the premiere episode of "Kendra on Top" season 6 on WE tv on Friday, the couple were seen talking about how they will deal with her mother after the mother-daughter duo joined "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition."

While the former NFL star argued that he has been trying to fight for their marriage for the last eight years, he still has to put up with a lot of stuff to keep their relationship in shape. This includes his wife's tumultuous relationship with her mother.

Wilkinson-Baskett told him that she understands how he feels. But in a separate clip for the premiere episode, she tells her friend Jessica that she has yet to tell her husband about her mother's upcoming tell-all memoir that could have a negative effect on her reputation.

"If I were to tell him about this book, he would try to protect me," the former Playboy housemate says in the clip. "If I were to tell Hank about this book, he would be like, 'No way, that is B.S.'"

She also said that she believes that divulging her mother's plans to launch a book to her husband will only cause a problem. "He thinks she is here to use us and exploit me," Wilkinson-Baskett stated.

But in an exclusive statement to E! News, the reality show star revealed that fans of her show will have something positive to look forward to this season.

"This is the season people have been waiting for, the people who have been following me since day one. Everything that people have learned about me since day one, they get their answers to now," she said. "My mom and I, we've come a long way."

