Kendrex White: Facts About University of Texas Stabbing Suspect

A student wielding a machete went on a stabbing spree at the University of Texas campus in Austin on Monday, May 1, killing one person and injuring at least three people before the police arrested him. The fatal victim was a freshman identified as Harrison Brown.

(Photo: Reuters/Jon Herskovitz)A student walks at the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, U.S. in June 2016.

According to campus police chief David Carter, the suspect is identified as 21-year-old University of Texas student Kendrex J. White, who was arrested two minutes after the bloody rampage started. The suspect didn't immediately speak to cops but the police believed he worked alone.

"I don't know what his motivation is," Carter said, according to the New York Post. "We don't have any information to suggest anything else (other attacks planned) is going on."

According to a report by kxan, White is a junior at the University of Texas and he is majoring in Biology. His Facebook account reveals that he is from Killeen, where he attended and graduated from Killeen High School in 2014.

Travis County records show that White was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on April 4, 2017. The arrest affidavit reveals that White got into a car crash for failing to yield the right of way when he turned at the corner of Whitis and Dean Keeton. White reportedly told an officer that he took two "happy pills," which were listed as Zoloft.

Joshua Anderson, a University of Texas student who had classes with White, said that White is "very friendly and talkative." Anderson also shared that White had been missing classes lately. When he asked him about it the previous week, White reportedly said that he had some things going on in his life and "that he had to put academics on the back burner for a bit."

At present, it is still unknown what White's true motive behind the incident was. However, there are speculations that he was connected to an Antifa organization and targeted fraternity and sorority members.