Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson News: Reality Star Gushes Over Boyfriend; Couple Planning to Settle Down Soon?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to tie the knot, but they are already planning about having kids.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Khloe Kardashian arrives at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 23, 2014.

Despite breakup rumors, Kardashian's relationship with Thompson appear to be going very well. In fact, the Kardashian family could be expanding soon after the reality star discussed her plans of having kids, during the season 13 finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The 32-year-old socialite told her sister, Kourtney, that Thompson wants to have children "now." She also expressed her worries about being a first-time parent.

"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," the businesswoman shared. "He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like -- it's scary. It's like a really big step."

Reports note that Kardashian already said in April that she wanted to settle down with Thompson. The pair first met in August 2016 and now that they have been dating for almost a year, many expect them to announce their engagement soon.

While most fans are happy for Kardashian and her new beau, basketball fans are quite upset because they have been blaming her for the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson is a member of the team and several fans think the so-called "Kardashian Curse" let to the Cavs' defeat. #KardashianCurse even became a popular Twitter hashtag whenever the team lost in the recent NBA season.

After his team's championship loss, Thompson was recently spotted having some much-needed rest and relaxation with Kardashian. A photo of the basketball star spending time by the pool was posted by his girlfriend via Snapchat with the caption, "He's Yummy."