Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors: 'KUWTK' Star Pregnant With Tristan Thompson's Child?

Khloe Kardashian is believed to be pregnant with Tristan Thompson's child.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok 'Keeping Up with The Kardashian' star Khloe Kardashian at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Rumors claim that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is currently expecting her child with the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward.

According to a report that was spotted in Star magazine, Kardashian went to a wine tasting event with her sisters on Friday, May 12, but she reportedly refused to take any alcoholic drink. This led to speculation that she might be carrying a child.

If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be Kardashian's first child. On the other hand, the NBA star is known to have welcomed a son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig back in December 2016. The TV personality and the NBA star were known to have started dating since September of the same year.

A source reportedly told the publication that the 32-year-old reality star was not pleased when the news about Craig's childbirth was leaked to the public.

"Khloe wasn't exactly thrilled when the news [that Jordan was pregnant with Tristan's child] broke, but watching Tristan with his son changed everything," the source reportedly told the magazine. "All Khloe's ever wanted was to get married and start a family."

The couple currently shares a home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kardashian was previously married to another NBA player, Lamar Odom, back in 2009 after a month of meeting each other. But the couple's whirlwind romance ended in December 2013, when Kardashian filed for divorce.

However, the final decision regarding her divorce petition had to be postponed when Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. Kardashian withdrew her petition to be able to make medical decisions regarding Odom's health. The divorce was made official in December 2016.

Reps from both Kardashian and Thompson's camps have yet to confirm if the rumors about the pregnancy are true.