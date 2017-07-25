Kid Rock for Senate: Is Musician's Michigan Senate Campaign Real?

Kid Rock gunning for a seat in the United States Senate is as ridiculous as it is real. Following the success of Donald Trump's campaign, the provocative musician announced his plans for a possible senatorial bid.

Robert Ritchie, or Bobby as he asks people to call him, surprised everyone when he revealed his political plans earlier this month. In a tweet, the longtime rapper posted a link to the website kidrockforsenate.com and confirmed that he is indeed running under the banner of the Republican Party.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

But rather than being brushed as nothing more than a very elaborate joke, Kid Rock's campaign appears to have more substance than just simply saying he is running for Senate. In the age of outsiders, the singer-songwriter's brand of rebelliousness is resonating with people who are sick of the status quo.

From extravagant drug use, excessive drinking and sexual exploits with prostitutes, strippers and Hollywood starlets, Kid Rock's provocative lyrics aren't just for show because he actually lived it. This made his campaign announcement infuriating to the political class who for years crafted themselves as model citizens.

In contrast, Kid Rock barely put in any effort to hide his not-so-subtle scandals ranging from street brawls to sex tapes. This poses a problem to operatives of Michigan's incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow who for years have had to dig up dirt on uptight Republican opponents.

There isn't much digging to be done on Kid Rock. However, finding out which dirt will stick is a whole different matter. And from the looks of recent polls coming from the state, the Democrats are in for a humiliating defeat next year.

A total of 668 Michigan residents were asked which candidate would they prefer. A whopping 54 percent opted for Kid Rock while 46 percent said they would vote for Stabenow. While it is still too early to make predictions, it is clear that the possibility of the provocative musician being elected to the Senate is very, very real.

If there's anything Democrats have learned in the last presidential election, it is to never underestimate a wildcard. There is a chance that the people who voted for Trump will also vote for Kid Rock and if that happens, the Senate will welcome its most unlikely member in 2018.