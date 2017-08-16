Kim Jong-Un's Behavior Caused by Steroids? Doctors Believe North Korean Tyrant Has Gout

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un is having unstable fits of rage that could be caused by steroids medication. Meanwhile, doctors believe that Kim is taking steroids to cure his gout.

KCNA via Reuters There are speculations that Kim Jong-Un's furious behavior is caused by "roid rage."

Medical experts believe that Kim has "roid rage," which is furious behavior resulting from the intake of steroids, Page Six reported. According to Dr. Rock Positano from the Hospital for Special Surgery, Kim is speculated to have gout "and one of the treatments for gout is steroids."

Gout is known as the disease most commonly acquired by kings and epicureans because of their lavish eating habits. The disease is a result of a uric acid buildup in joints, which causes pain like "a knife going through your toe," Positano explained.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the cause of Kim's possible gout is his love for cheese.

Kim developed his love for cheese in his youth when he went to boarding school in Switzerland, The Sun reported. Aside from indulgent eating habits, Kim might also have an alcohol problem.

According to the family's former chef, Kenji Fujimoto, Kim has uncontrolled eating and drinking habits that have led him to have several health problems, which include diabetes and weight gain.

Another reason why Kim is believed to have gout is because of his difficulty walking. Since 2014, Kim has been nursing a limp, which is suspected to have resulted from the pain caused by gout.

In recent news, Kim decided to fire missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam. However, after U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis warned North Korea of a war if they fire on their territory, Kim decided to back out from his missile launch, CNN confirmed.

Kim is reportedly watching for what U.S. President Donald J. Trump will do next, saying he would "watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees."