Kim Kardashian Beyonce Feud Rumors: Is the 'KUWTK' Star Sad About Not Being Close to Queen Bey?

REUTERS / Lucas Jackson Kim Kardashian sits besides Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z and rapper Sean Combs at Kanye West's presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration with Adidas at the 2015 New York Fashion Week.

The rumored feud between Kanye West and Jay-Z is still ongoing, but West's wife Kim Kardashian appears to be sad because of the rift that also affects her and Beyonce Knowles.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that the 36-year-old reality show star and entrepreneur does not like the fact that she and the 35-year-old singer are not talking to each other for a long time. She even tried to reach out to the Grammy Award-winning artist, but she barely returned the favor.

"Kim sent over some gifts when Beyonce had her twins, which did earn a thank you card from Beyonce and Jay but the communication was minimal," the insider stated. "It's not like Beyonce and Kim text daily, or call and email each other all the time. The divide between them has grown over the last few years to the point where they are simply not that close."

The source also claimed that the situation makes the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star sad because she has a lot of respect for Beyonce as an artist, a successful entrepreneur, and as a wonderful mother. She believes that she could learn a lot from Jay-Z's wife if they rekindle their friendship. This is why she is hoping that their husbands will finally patch things up so she and Beyonce will finally get closer again.

Previous reports claimed that the feud between West and Jay-Z stems from the fact that the "Ultralight Beam" rapper believes that the Carters "have never fully accepted Kim."

Another source reportedly stated that West cannot accept the fact that Jay-Z and Beyonce's friendly gestures toward his wife in the past were "inauthentic." He also felt that his former friend never treated him as an equal. The source also mentioned that West believes that Jay-Z should be the one to reach out to him first to end their standoff.