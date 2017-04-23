Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed on Twitter for Depicting Herself as the Virgin Mary

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian drew flak from Twitter users after she unveiled the latest merchandise in her collection, which included a candle that has her face depicted as the Blessed Virgin Mary.

(PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/GLENN FRANCIS) Kim Kardashian at the Maxim's 10th Annual Hot 100 Celebration

The mother of two posted an image of the candle on her Twitter account with a caption that redirects to her online store, Kimoji.com.

A lot of people were not amused and thought the "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" celebrity has gone too far this time. Some Twitter users called the candle image as "despicable and distasteful."

Tweeter user @ecylpra called out the 36-year-old and posted, "That is the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen."

Meanwhile, another user pointed out Kardashian's lack of sensitivities when it comes to pushing things to the limit.

"If you have no boundaries, at least show respect for other people's religion," said @KwinTori.

User @MelAdamari told the reality TV celebrity that she needed to get off her high horse and posted, "Kim, take this down.. you and your husband need to stop thinking you guys are gods."

While many were outraged, there were a few people who came to Kardashian's aid and defended the merchandise.

"Seriously the replies are hilarious. Issa candle!!! A candle!!", said @spicycolleen

The candle is part of the reality TV star's latest line of merchandise, which is sold at $18 a piece.

Kardashian also earned the ire of the Catholic League when she was photographed wearing a black see-through dress with the image of the Blessed Virgin Mary in between her breasts in the same day she released her latest line of merchandise.

The group accused her of taking advantage of fashion to sell the candles.

"We've never seen any indication that Kim Kardashian venerates the Blessed Virgin Mary – she is a former porn star – so her latest headline-grabbing stunt can only be seen as exploitative," the league said in a statement.

The mother of two has yet to comment on the accusation and her post on Twitter remained active as of this writing.