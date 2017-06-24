Kim Woo Bin Health Condition Update: Shin Min Ah Seen Accompanying Boyfriend During Cancer Treatment

Kim Woo Bin's fight against cancer continues and his girlfriend, Shin Min Ah, is staying by his side.

Wikimedia Commons/RokieiKim Woo Bin recently started getting cancer treatments.

South Korean actor Kim is currently underoing cancer treatments, which incudes radiation therapy. Since being diagnosed with cancer in late May, filming for other projects has been postponed to give him time to recover from his illness.

Reports noted that Shin has been spotted in the hospital where the "White Christmas" star gets medical treatment. Sources have confirmed that the actress has been very hands-on when it comes to assisting her boyfriend through sessions of drug and radiation therapy.

Citing an unnamed insider, Soompi reported that the couple gets a lot of attention whenever they are together in the hospital. "... Because they are such a good-looking couple, I think many people notice them," the source revealed, adding that the two celebrities seem very optimistic about the situation.

"Many inside the hospital have said that they can't help but send the couple their encouragement and support because the two are always seen smiling even in the midst of a very difficult situation," added the source.

Kim's label, Sidus HQ, first announced his condition on May 24. It was confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer — a rare type of cancer that affects the head and neck.

Prior to the diagnosis, the popular model reportedly began feeling abnormalities in his body. It was only until he visited the doctor that he found out it was caused by cancer. While it may cause alarm and worry for fans, the label assured them that the cancer is still in its early stages. This means his chances of survival is high because cancer cells have not spread to other parts of the body yet.

The label added that Kim wants to focus on his recovery before making another public appearance again. They ended the statement by requesting fans for their prayers as the actor undergoes numerous treatments.