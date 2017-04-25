Kim Zolciak News: Son Kash Sustains Serious Injuries After Dog Attack

One of Kim Zolciak's sons, Kash, 4, is regaining his health after undergoing a major operation. On Sunday, April 23, Zolciak confirmed that her son was in the hospital after being attacked by a dog and sustaining "very traumatic injuries."

The "Don't Be Tardy" star posted a photo of his son in a hospital bed.

"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life," wrote Zolciak in the caption.

Zolciak also revealed that she, her husband Kroy, their children, Kash's nanny, Tracey and Michael Beck, as well as everyone close to their family, had held each other up through this ordeal. That time, she said Kash was inside the operating room and had been there for a couple of hours, while she and the rest of the family were praying for his speedy recovery.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star was supposed to appear on "Watch What Happens Live" but she canceled her stint to take good care of her son after the emergency. She announced that she would miss her guest spot on the show Sunday night.

After the surgery, the reality star thanked everyone who had offered prayers for her son and her family.

"Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly thank you God for your protection. A very special thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home," she said.

Aside from Kash, her other children include 5-year-old son KJ, 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, 20-year-old Brielle and 15-year-old Ariana. As of this writing, Zolciak has not yet revealed whose dog attacked her son.