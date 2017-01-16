'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date News: Game Still Under Development

Fans who are eager to get their hands on "Kingdom Hearts 3" by Square Enix will have to wait a little more, as the game is still not ready.

Facebook/KingdomofHearts "Kingdom of Hearts 3" is still under development.

Tetsuya Nomura, the director of "Kingdom Hearts 3" for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, recently gave an update on the action role-playing game (RPG).

In an interview with Weekly Famitsu (as per Gematsu), he revealed their 2017 schedule for the "Kingdom Hearts" franchise. According to him, "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue" will be released this January, while "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix" would be available in March. Nomura said the games would not come as a complete package, but they are preparing a box that could hold both, much like in a DVD setup.

After that, Square Enix will prioritize the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour. Nomura also teased that they are preparing something for the D23 Disney Expo and that they will start arrangements for "Kingdom Hearts Unchained X Season 2."

When asked about "Kingdom of Hearts 3," the director requested the fans to be patient, especially when Square Enix is not able to offer updates. He said, though, that the game is currently being developed. Square Enix first announced its intention to create "Kingdom of Hearts 3" in 2013.

"While I can't make a sweeping statement because the development process is different from what we've done so far, there are still worlds untouched. Production is progressing on unannounced worlds, in a state that we cannot show them off. In terms of the state of development, there is still some way to go," Nomura said.

Meanwhile, gamers can look forward to the new upgrade on the RPG game. As per Video Games Republic, "Kingdom of Hearts 3" will have a new battle system called the Situation Commands. Nomura reportedly revealed that players would have access to several options and that most of the fun would center on executing Shotlocks. He cautioned, though, that the Situation Command is only available on a limited time basis.