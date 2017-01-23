'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date, News: Nomura Says Game Will Not Disappoint

The wait might be long, but "Kingdom Hearts 3" director Tetsuya Nomura has promised the fans that everything will be worth it. According to reports, the game will probably not be available in 2017.

Facebook/KingdomHeartsFans await new updates on "Kingdom Hearts 3."

Recently, Nomura tried to appease the fans by stating that they are hard at work with the production of the action role-playing game. In 2013, Square Enix announced its intention to create the eleventh installment in the "Kingdom Hearts" series. "Kingdom Hearts 3" is also supposedly the final chapter in the "Dark Seeker" saga.

In an interview with Weekly Famitsu, Nomura revealed that their schedule is still so packed with other commitments that the game would have to be placed on the backburner in the meantime.

"Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue" was recently released in Japan and will be made available worldwide on Jan. 24. Nomura then said that March would be about "Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix." After that, Square Enix would prioritize the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour and the D23 Disney Expo. The next up in their schedule is "Kingdom Hearts Unchained X Season 2."

Nomura also apologized to the fans for not giving updates on both "Kingdom Hearts 3" and "Final Fantasy VII Remake." He said they are currently under development.

"I apologize that the wait will be a bit longer for 'Kingdom Hearts III' and 'Final Fantasy VII Remake.' I am very sorry, but to that degree I will make a game that will meet your expectations. Last year, I didn't put out much information on either title, but this year I want to show our progress at an event somewhere. The release of the titles themselves have still have a way to go. But there are many titles releasing this year, if you can wait for any 'surprises,'" Nomura said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Video Games Republic reports that gamers can look forward to the new worlds that will be included in "Kingdom Hearts 3." The RPG is said to feature popular Disney films like "Big Hero 6," "Tangled," and Frozen." Other Disney characters to watch out for are Riku, Donald Duck and Goofy. They are expected to accompany Sora in his new adventures.