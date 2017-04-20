'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date: Nintendo Switch Possible? Game Director 'Worried' About Adding Guest Characters

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is confirmed to arrive to both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, which had many wondering if a Nintendo Switch could be down the road.

(Photo: Facebook/KingdomHearts/Square Enix)The new screenshot from "Kingdom Hearts 3" revealed at MAGIC 2017.

Square Enix is hard at work on the highly anticipated game. Fans will not hear about the game anytime soon as there is still so much to do.

Gamingbolt notes that the fact that "Kingdom Hearts 3" is still a long way off and is probably in its early stages of development should allow the company to port the game to the Nintendo Switch.

The site also believes that Square Enix would likely want to get a slice of the popularity of the newly unveiled console and how it could help them boost their playerbase and the profit.

The developer has always said they will support the Nintendo Switch. Whether or not releasing "Kingdom Hearts 3" to the console is one of their ideas of supporting the console remains to be seen.

Apart from a Nintendo Switch version, fans of the "Kingdom Hearts" franchise would also like to see guest characters pop by "Kingdom Hearts 3."

A survey recently conducted by the Japanese publication Famitsu revealed that majority of gamers are hoping to see "Final Fantasy 15" protagonist Noctis in action in Sora's next adventure.

However, in an interview with the publication, "Kingdom Hearts 3" director Tetsuya Nomura expressed concerns with regard to making this happen.

"I'm a little worried. In the current state of the main story, it would be difficult to incorporate these characters," he said as per a translation by KH Insider.

Despite this, he promised that they will do their best in making sure that the voice and feedback of fans are taken into consideration as they put "Kingdom Hearts 3" together.

"However, even in the responses regarding what fans are looking forward to most in the future of the series, numerous voices are heard expecting these guest characters to appear. I'll consider the voices of these fans very carefully and do my very best to meet the expectations of all other fans," he said.