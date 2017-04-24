'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' News: First Trailer to Debut Today; Teaser Released

The first official trailer for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" is scheduled to premiere today, April 24. Prior to the big debut, 20th Century Fox released a teaser a week ago, which features a whole lot of scenes in just 15 seconds.

The teaser opens with the Kingsman logo, followed by the movie's title. The sideways "K" in the middle of the logo then melts, revealing the titular "Golden Circle." The clip then immediately shifts to high gear and plays countless scenes in ultra speed before ending with the Kingsman logo again. It may not be a lot, but it has managed to excite fans worldwide.

Recently, 20th Century Fox released a 10-second video that is played at a more watchable pace. It opens with some car action and is quickly followed by an explosion. A lasso-wielding man, who looks to be Pedro Pascal, is shown swinging his weapon around at a bar. Taron Egerton's Eggsy is then featured sporting a bright suit and winking. Halle Berry's character is also shown, as well as Channing Tatum's. The final scene sees Eggsy attacking a one-armed man.

The video ends with the announcement that a trailer will be premiering today, April 24. However, a specific time was not revealed. A trailer was already previewed at CinemaCon, but this will be the first time the general public will get to watch it.

Based on the clips, it looks like the upcoming sequel is going to be much more action-packed than the first film. Director Matthew Vaughn teased as much when he spoke to Empire Online. "There's an opportunity with Kingsman 2 to make it bigger and bolder and funnier and crazier," he said.

Vaughn recalled the intense action scene involving Colin Firth and a church in the first film. And while that was certainly surprising, Vaughn revealed that the sequel has "got action sequences which are just as original but different."

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" will premiere on Sept. 22.