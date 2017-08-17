Kirk Cameron, Wife Chelsea Launch Online Course to Help Marriages (Video)

(Photo: Video Screengrab) Kirk and Chelsea Cameron to Release Six-Week Online Marriage Course, 'The Heart of Family,' August 14, 2017.

For the first time in 25 years, actor Kirk Cameron and his wife Chelsea are teaming up to release a six-week online marriage course, "The Heart of Family."

According to the Hollywood couple, "The Heart of Family: Six Weeks to a Happier Home and a Healthier Family" will be hosted online and focused on marriage and parenting. Their aim is to provide the faith-based foundations "necessary to build a strong, intentional marriage and family that can weather life's tough times."

"Chelsea and I have been married for 25 years, which in Hollywood years, is more like 250," Cameron said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "Through this course, we're doing something we've never done before. We want to open our lives and open the door to our marriage, our family, our faith and our convictions. We want to share where we've struggled and what's helped us. We want to share the principles that strengthened us as a couple and as a family."

"The Heart of Family" will officially kick off on August 21 and will be followed by one lesson and corresponding study guide every week after that. Cameron's digital lessons can be completed at one's own pace.

During week six of the course, the "Fireproof" star will host a live Q&A with participants.

CDC Statistics show that in the United States, a couple gets divorced about every 38 seconds. Additionally, forty-three percent of children are growing up in fatherless homes, which in turn affects children academically, mentally and physically.

Through this study, the Camerons, who have six children, will share "the secrets" to raising a family in today's culture. The lessons will tackle the such topics as "What is marriage?" "Resolving conflict," "Forgiveness," "Godly parenting," and "Disciplining your kids."

"Through this course, we hope to show couples how we got out of wilderness living into a place of hope, healing and blessing," Cameron added in his statement. "Strong marriages will not only change our families, but the whole world. Heaven starts in the home and flows out from there."

The evangelist likewise told Faith Wire, "Two things that hold our nation together are healthy families and a strong faith in God."

"Our culture so badly needs strong marriages and families. It's the DNA of a healthy country and a healthy world," the 46-year-old maintained. "Those are the lifelines to a healthy country and so we can't afford to have failing families and we can't afford to have faithless Americans."

"The Heart of Family" will be released through TheCourage, which is a new digital platform launched by Cameron that offers "inspiring, encouraging and challenging content for Christians in the areas of faith, family and culture."

