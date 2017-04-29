Klitschko vs. Joshua Fight Time, Preview, Predictions: Klitschko and Joshua Get Ready to Put the Heavyweight Division Back in the Spotlight

The heavyweight class used to be the marquee division in boxing.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko go head to head during the weigh in, April 28, 2017.

Through the decades, boxing greats like Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson gave fans some of the greatest fights in boxing history. But by the time Lennox Lewis became the last undisputed heavyweight champion, the division was already a shell of its former self. When he retired, the Klitschko brothers rose to the top and they managed to create a monopoly on the heavyweight division by holding all four major heavyweight belts between them.

Many fight fans lost interest in the division in the past decade because of the lack of competition, but the bout between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko is about to put the heavyweight class back in the limelight. And they will be doing it in front of 90,000 fans at the biggest stage in the world — Wembley Stadium.

The bout will take place on April 29 and it is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. BST. Fights fans in the United States can catch the action on Showtime at 4:15 p.m. ET and HBO will air the replay at 10.45 p.m. ET.

Joshua's International Boxing Federation (IBF) is on the line in this bout and the winner will also get the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight title and a personalized "super" belt from the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Klitschko may have appeared to be invincible for over a decade, but the cracks in his armor are beginning to show.

He's no longer the unbeatable fighter people thought he was before his loss to Tyson Fury and many pundits believe Joshua would walk away the winner in this bout.

Well, Joshua seems confident that he can beat Klitschko and he believes his opponent may walk away from the sport if he loses.

"This is a defining fight for Klitschko, not for me, because it's at the end of his career," Joshua said, according to The Guardian.

"When he gets beat, that could be the end of him. This is just a part of my journey. I may not be the best but what I do, I do brilliant. That's what's got me here. The little things I do, work for me. If he says he's the better boxer, so be it. So, when I start punching you in your jaw, you better stand up to my power," he continued.