'Knights of Sidonia' Season 3 in the Works, Reports Say

Netflix's Original anime "Knights of Sidonia" is getting a third season, reports say. Creator Tsutomu Nihei and director Hiroyuki Seshita are exchanging notes on the highly anticipated sequel to the anime.

It has been years since "Knights of Sidonia" season 2 premiered on Netflix. Otaku or anime enthusiasts have been clamoring for the third season of the show ever since. And with the latest news, fans have grown more hopeful.

The upcoming installment might not take too long because the source material for the season has already been completed. Nihei published the main story in September of 2015. Because the creator has already completed the manga, season 4 seems to be unlikely, unless Nihei comes up with a spin-off. Another option, although it is less likely to happen, is for the anime to present new material that is not in the manga.

In some ways, the anime deviates from the comic books, but only when it comes to the chronology of events. Ultimately, the anime still features the same content from the manga. Take for instance, season 2 featured Nagate Tanikaze and Izana Shinatose's secret mission. That, however, should have been in season 3 if the show stayed true to the order of events in the manga.

The secret mission, which happened earlier in the current season, was already from Chapter 49 of the manga, but the finale for season 2 featured content from Chapter 42.

At last year's San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), Nihei told attendees that like them, he is also waiting for season 3. The manga writer pointed toward director Seshita, and told audiences that the next installment is up to him.

Perhaps fans will find out more during this year's SDCC. The international convention will take place next month from July 20 to July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center, California.

More updates should roll out soon.